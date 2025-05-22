Joseph B. Hazlett, 43, of Blair County, was charged with seven felony offenses following an investigation by the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section, according to the release.

Agents launched the case after receiving a tip about lewd materials being shared on SnapChat. They traced the files to Hazlett’s IP address and executed a search warrant last week.

On his cellphone, investigators discovered numerous files depicting child sexual abuse — including some that were artificially generated. Hazlett now faces a felony charge recently enacted by Pennsylvania lawmakers targeting the creation and possession of AI-generated child porn.

“These cases are extremely concerning because they involve a deep commitment to violating and abusing children,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I thank the legislature for recognizing the seriousness of this conduct and providing law enforcement another tool to protect children.”

Hazlett’s preliminary arraignment was held last week. His bail was set at \$50,000 unsecured, court records show.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Janie Swinehart will prosecute the case.

