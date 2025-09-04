Jose Luis Arpi-Marca, 33, was taken into custody on Sunday, Aug. 31, after Lower Paxton Township police charged him with sexually assaulting a woman while she was unconscious inside a home.

Court records detail that the woman awoke on Saturday, Aug. 30 to find Arpi on top of her, naked from the waist down. Her clothing had been removed, and she told police she realized sexual contact was occurring. She pushed him away and he left the room, the affidavit states.

The next morning, family members confronted Arpi after his belongings were discovered inside the bedroom, but he allegedly claimed confusion about why they were there.

Arpi was charged with Felony Criminal Attempt – Rape of an Unconscious Victim and Misdemeanor Indecent Assault of an Unconscious Person, according to Magisterial District Court records. His preliminary arraignment was held on Sunday, Aug. 31 before Judge J. Matthew Pianka. Bail was set at \$200,000 cash.

He remains housed at Dauphin County Prison after being unable to post bail, records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge William C. Wenner on Thursday, Sept. 25.

