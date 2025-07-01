A Pennsylvania man who murdered a baby and a toddler and raped their mother in a brutal 1973 attack has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced.

The children were found deda in the home from blunt force trauma, while their mother survived the brutal rape and beating, officials said.

John Veltre, now 69, was just 16 years old when he committed the crimes in Westmoreland County.

He became eligible for a resentencing hearing after the US Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences for juveniles must be reviewed.

But on June 27, a judge sided with prosecutors and re-imposed life without parole, citing the depravity of the crime and Veltre’s lack of remorse.

“I am an advocate for second chances when they are appropriate — however, some crimes are just too heinous and harmful to the community to warrant relief,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

The Office of Attorney General argued against parole, saying Veltre has not taken full responsibility for his actions and remains a threat to society.

“The nation’s highest court has ruled that juveniles sentenced to mandatory life in prison terms be reviewed and reconsidered," Sunday continued.

"That review was done in this case, and we are thankful the re-sentencing court agreed with our assessment that John Veltre remains a threat to free society."

“I cannot fathom acts more violent and vicious than what took place here: a baby and toddler were brutally murdered and a mother raped and beaten, only surviving due to her own determination and strength, not because of any mercy shown by a callous killer who left her to die with her children,” Sunday added.

