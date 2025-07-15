John J. Hawk, 38, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, and reckless endangerment in Beaver County Court, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday.

“This sworn officer’s actions contributed to the death of a man who was not a threat to anyone,” AG Sunday said.

'The Glue That Held Their Family Together'

The victim, Kenneth Vinyard, 48, was trying to help at the scene of a shooting outside the Walmart in Center Township on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. As officers investigated, Vinyard approached one of them to offer potential evidence. That’s when Hawk, a Center Township police officer who was off-duty and dressed in casual clothes, pulled Vinyard away from the officer.

Moments later, Hawk struck Vinyard in the chest while performing a leg-sweep maneuver, knocking him to the ground. Vinyard died shortly after arriving at the hospital. A medical examiner determined the blunt force trauma and stress caused by Hawk contributed to his death.

Hawk never announced himself as a police officer and had no authority to make arrests under department policy, investigators found. A Statewide Investigating Grand Jury concluded Vinyard posed no threat and Hawk’s use of force was unjustified. Hawk was also charged with perjury for allegedly lying about the incident under oath.

'He Loved Nothing More Than His Daughter, Crimson'

Vinyard was described by his loved ones as a passionate Alabama football fan who enjoyed deer hunting, singing karaoke, and most of all, spending time with his daughter, Crimson, according to his obituary. He was a longtime resident of Industry, PA, and formerly lived in Columbus, GA.

“Ken was such a hardworking, loving man who would do anything for his family,” wrote his stepdaughter Ashley Steele on a GoFundMe page launched to help with funeral expenses. “He loved nothing more in this life than his daughter, Crimson.”

The GoFundMe raised over $21,000 from nearly 700 donors. Vinyard’s family thanked supporters for helping bring him home to Georgia for a final goodbye.

“We have all suffered an unimaginable loss and appreciate everyone for your sympathy and support during this time,” Ashley wrote. “ROLL TIDE, my brother, ROLL TIDE.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry and Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Rice.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.