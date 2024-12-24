Police responded to a shooting at a home in Manor Township around 6:22 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, according to the outlet. Arriving officers discovered Terri Day, 51, dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said. Her husband, Jeffrey Day, was also found at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Manor Borough Police Chief Randy Clarson told WPXI.

Theresa "Terri" Day was a beloved nurse and devoted mother. She attended the West Penn School of Nursing and earned her BSN from Waynesburg University. Her long and distinguished nursing career included roles at Monsour Medical Center, Shadyside Hospital, and Westmoreland Hospital. Most recently, she served as a critical care nurse and the nurse manager of hospital operations at AHN Forbes Regional Hospital, where she received numerous accolades, including the Daisy Nurse Leader award, according to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home. She was killed 11 days before her 52 birthday.

Terri is survived by her two sons, Anthony M. Day and William J. "Billy" Day, along with her parents, siblings, nephews, niece, and numerous loving relatives and friends. Her funeral service will be held privately for immediate family, with visitation open to friends on December 29, as detailed in her obituary.

Westmoreland County detectives are leading the investigation, WPXI reports.

Daily Voice has reached out to the DA, county detectives, the police chief, and the coroner but has yet to hear back at the time of publishing.

