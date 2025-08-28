Jayden Myquele Hooks, 21, and Malik Iverson Drake, 23, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Dauphin County Prison on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2025, according to inmate records.

Both men are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the March 21, 2024 killing of Curtis Coleman in Cobb County, Georgia, authorities confirmed.

Coleman, 43, was gunned down on Powers Ferry Road in Atlanta after stopping to help what he believed were two stranded individuals, according to his family and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. The father of four died inside his vehicle around 6:28 p.m., police said.

U.S. Marshals tracked down the suspects in Pennsylvania’s capital months after Georgia authorities released composite sketches of them and offered a $5,000 reward for help identifying them. Investigators say Hooks and Drake were seen flagging down vehicles at the scene, appearing to need help.

Hooks, born July 9, 2004, and Drake, born July 25, 2002, were both charged as fugitives from justice and held without bond at the Main section of Dauphin County Prison. They are awaiting extradition to Georgia to face the homicide charges, according to prison records. Neither had any scheduled hearings listed as of Thursday.

Curtis Coleman’s family has launched two separate GoFundMe campaigns to support funeral and travel expenses. His girlfriend described him as “a kind and wonderful person” who “would have won the Dad of the Year award.”

Click here and here to donate to help Coleman's family.

