Jack Danaher Molloy, 24, a dual U.S.-Irish citizen and former resident of Pittsburgh, has been indicted on charges of providing material support to Hezbollah and making false statements involving international terrorism, according to the Department of Justice.

Molloy allegedly traveled to Lebanon and Syria between August and December 2024, attempting to join the designated terrorist group Hezbollah, also spelled Hizballah. Prosecutors claim Molloy, while in Lebanon, was instructed to delay joining the group but later traveled to Syria in an effort to fight for them.

After returning to the U.S. and residing in Upper St. Clair, Molloy continued attempts to align with Hezbollah and expressed hatred toward Jewish people, investigators said. Court documents allege he shared antisemitic messages and used offensive usernames online, including “KIKEKILLER313” on X (formerly Twitter).

Molloy also allegedly researched the incarceration location of Robert Bowers, the convicted perpetrator of the 2018 Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh.

Upon arriving at Pittsburgh International Airport in October 2024, Molloy is accused of lying to FBI agents about his intentions and actions regarding Hezbollah and his trip to Syria.

If convicted, Molloy faces up to 28 years in prison for the charges.

The FBI's Pittsburgh and Chicago Field Offices led the investigation, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt and Trial Attorney Andrew Briggs.

Molloy remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

