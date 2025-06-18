Inspection Station Owner Faked Safety Checks, Issued Bogus Stickers: PA State Police

Choukri Bouslama, the owner of Choukri Auto Services LLC, was caught issuing Pennsylvania safety inspection and emissions stickers for vehicles that were never physically at his shop, according to a joint audit by the Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT announced on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The investigation, conducted on Friday, June 13, uncovered multiple violations of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Inspection Regulations, authorities said. Investigators say Bouslama also falsified mileage records to exempt some vehicles from emissions testing.

He is charged with Forgery and Tampering With Public Records, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.