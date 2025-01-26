Il Pastaio will open a production facility in the Allenwood section of Gregg Township in Union County, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced at a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 23. The governor said the Keystone State beat out neighboring New York and New Jersey for the $12.5 million project.

The 71,300-square-foot center is expected to create at least 74 full-time jobs.

"I’m competitive as hell, and from day one, I’ve made clear that I want Pennsylvania to compete and win on a global scale," said Gov. Shapiro. "Having an Italian company like Il Pastaio recognize that Pennsylvania is the best place to do business proves we’re getting stuff done and delivering real results."

The facility will be the latest addition to the Great Stream Commons business park. The commonwealth's Department of Community and Economic Development offered Il Pastaio a $111,000 grant and $72,200 in tax credits.

The maker of Granoro pasta was founded in 1984 by a man named Mario. The Torino, Italy, native worked in several Jersey Shore restaurants and started a few of his own.

In the early 2000s, Mario decided to move into food distribution, taking advantage of the lack of authentic Italian products in the US.

"Over the past two decades, Mario has acquired a significant amount of experience in the distribution sector of the restaurant industry, working for companies such as Bindi Dessert, Roma, & Sysco Foods," Il Pastaio's website said. "Seeing the niche is what propelled Mario to create Il Pastaio, a brand centered around introducing coveted Italian pasta to households across the United States."

The Allenwood location will join Il Pastaio's three other facilities in Italy.

"The opening of this plant is certainly an important step for Il Pastaio, but it also materializes the idea of making our contribution to the integration of the best Italian traditions with the energy and the agro-food culture of the United States," said Il Pastaio CEO Pierluigi Colombi. "We are excited to contribute to the growth of the sector, bringing our quality craftsmanship and passion for Italian cuisine to a new generation of consumers."

Il Pastaio is also the owner of Patarò, a popular brand of stuffed gnocchi.

