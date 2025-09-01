If Electric Monopolies Win, We All Lose

Why This Matters

Artificial intelligence, data centers, and electrification of industries are driving up power needs. But Pennsylvania’s competitive market is designed to handle that. Private generators are already stepping up.

We are part of PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest grid operator. PJM’s recent auction system and its Reliability Resource Initiative ensure the grid keeps pace with demand. Fifty-one shovel-ready projects – from natural gas and nuclear plants to new battery storage – are already set to boost supply by nearly 12,000 megawatts.

Pennsylvania is well-positioned. PJM data shows we have enough electricity through 2032. We are also the top exporter of electricity in the nation, even while cutting emissions.

What’s at Stake

Special interests want to undo nearly 30 years of success. In 1996, Pennsylvania restructured its energy market, ending monopoly control and creating competition. For the first time, consumers could shop for electricity and switch suppliers if bills were too high or service was poor.

That system works. Competitive markets bring:

Lower prices. Restructured states like Pennsylvania see slower retail price growth.

Cleaner energy. Emissions are down.

Better reliability. Outages are shorter and less frequent.

But new legislation (H.B. 1272) would allow utilities to build and own their own power plants again – and force ratepayers to cover the costs. That means risk-free profits for monopolies, higher bills for families, and less innovation.

The Real Cost

If utilities get their way, Pennsylvanians could end up subsidizing electricity for other states. A family in Beaver County might pay for a power plant that serves a Virginia data center.

Utilities already have the option to build generation through subsidiaries – but then they carry the risk. Instead, they want the legislature to shift those risks onto ratepayers.

The Bottom Line

Pennsylvania’s competitive market is reliable, efficient, and fair. It encourages private investment, keeps costs in check, and ensures consumer choice.

We don’t need to go back to a failed system. If monopolies win, Pennsylvania families lose.

About the Author

Robert F. Matzie is chairman of the Pennsylvania House Majority Caucus and represents the 16th Legislative District.

