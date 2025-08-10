ICE Raid At Emiliano’s Restaurants In PA Spurs $120K GoFundMe To Support Detained Workers

Federal immigration agents stormed the Cranberry and Gibsonia Emiliano’s restaurants in what owners described as a “show of force” that “went far beyond anything reasonable or humane,” according to a statement shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page and GoFundMe.

The raid left the businesses “trashed” and employees “shattered,” the owners said. Sixteen staff members — described as “family” by the Emiliano’s team — were taken into custody. The restaurant estimates it will need to cover roughly $3,000 per bond hearing per person, along with $50,000 in salaries to support those workers and their families this month.

A GoFundMe launched by Emiliano’s has already raised more than $120,000 of its $100,000 goal from over 2,800 donations. The funds will also go toward rebuilding damage from the raid.

Community organizations including Casa San José have stepped in to help, and Emiliano’s pledged to keep supporters updated through the fundraiser page. “If we know it, you’ll know it,” the owners wrote.

The restaurant’s post also highlighted the detained workers’ history of giving back — including creating the “North Hills Noche” cocktail to raise funds for Treasure House Fashions and Crisis Center North. “They look for ways, each and every day, to serve those around them,” the owners said.

“We are one. We are strong. And we will never give up,” the Emiliano’s family wrote, asking the public to stand with them as they fight “each and every day for justice.”

The fundraiser can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.