I Marr Finley, 23, is accused of luring the child into a residence on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, where he allegedly committed acts resulting in charges of Rape of a Child, Kidnapping of a Minor, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, according to Harrisburg Police.

Finley was arrested after attempting to evade officers by leaping out of a second-story window and running across rooftops. He was taken into custody around 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 4, police said.

Additional charges against Finley include Sexual Assault and Corruption of Minors, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Harrisburg Police Department at 717-558-6900 or submit tips via the CRIMEWATCH website.

