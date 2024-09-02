Michael "Mike" Ford, 58, of Harrisburg, was found in 100 block of South 4th Street in Harrisburg behind the Alva Hotel & Restaurant, on Saturday, Aug. 31, according to the coroner.

"No autopsy will be done since there were no evident injuries and there were indications of substance use," the coroner said. "The cause of death is pending toxicology results."

Mike was a Charlotte, North Carolina native who moved to Pennsylvania as a child, according to his social media and public records.

He was a John Harris High School graduate who went on to study at Penn State, according to his Facebook profile. He had be working at The FireHouse Restaurant since 2019.

His community has already been sharing about it's sudden loss on social media. They will always remember him as a Harrisburg Cougar legend who played basketball, football, and baseball.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Additional information about Mike was unavailable at the time of publishing. His family is invited to share additional details by emailing Daily Voice at jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.