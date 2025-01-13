Fair 31°

Homicide: Woman Shot Dead Inside Harrisburg Home, Police Say

A woman was shot and killed inside a home in Harrisburg, police announced on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Harrisburg Bureau of police car.

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
Harrisburg Bureau of Police Ford Police Interceptor Utility

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia- Penndyl
Jillian Pikora
Email me

The shooting happened at a residence in the 300 block of Hummel Street just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 11, according to the Harrisburg Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A homicide investigation is active and ongoing, authorities added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

