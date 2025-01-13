Homicide: Woman Shot Dead Inside Harrisburg Home, Police Say

The shooting happened at a residence in the 300 block of Hummel Street just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 11, according to the Harrisburg Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A homicide investigation is active and ongoing, authorities added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.