Homicide: Man Shot Dead In Harrisburg Street, Police Say

A man was shot and killed on a Harrisburg street, sparking a homicide investigation, police announced on Sunday, April 27.

Harrisburg police vehicle 

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Officers rushed to Logan and Maclay Streets around 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, for reports of gunfire, according to a release by the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

They found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began emergency treatment before transporting him to a local hospital for advanced care, police said.

The victim later died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit tips here. Crime Stoppers rewards may be available for tips leading to an arrest.

