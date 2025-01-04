Hit-And-Run Driver Sought After Incident At Hollywood Casino: Police

The Springettsbury Township Police Department is searching for a suspect following the traffic incident on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at the casino located at 2899 Whiteford Rd., according to a press release.

Officer Cameron Flinn is leading the investigation to identify the person involved, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Flinn by calling 717-757-3525 or emailing cameron.flinn@springettsbury.com.

