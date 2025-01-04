Overcast and Breezy 32°

SHARE

Hit-And-Run Driver Sought After Incident At Hollywood Casino: Police

A hit-and-run driver fled the scene at Hollywood Casino on Whiteford Road in York County, prompting an investigation, authorities announced on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The suspect at Hollywood Casino

The suspect at Hollywood Casino

 Photo Credit: Springettsbury Twp. PD
A Springettsbury Township police vehicle.

A Springettsbury Township police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Springettsbury Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The Springettsbury Township Police Department is searching for a suspect following the traffic incident on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at the casino located at 2899 Whiteford Rd., according to a press release.

Officer Cameron Flinn is leading the investigation to identify the person involved, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Flinn by calling 717-757-3525 or emailing cameron.flinn@springettsbury.com.

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE