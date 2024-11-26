Troopers were called to a home on the 300 block of Murphy Road on Sept. 26, 2023, where they found 39-year-old Clinton Douglas Hyde deceased. Evidence at the scene suggested the death was drug-related. An autopsy later determined the cause of death to be “mixed-drug toxicity,” police said.

After a year-long investigation, authorities identified Heather Hyde, 41, of Street, Maryland, as the person who allegedly delivered the drugs that caused the fatal overdose. The investigation included search warrants, interviews, and analysis of electronic records, police reported.

"They are technically still married; however, they were estranged for some time," Trooper James Grothey told Daily Voice.

Heather Hyde is charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death, felony delivery of a controlled substance, and felony criminal use of a communication facility.

An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 25 through Magisterial District Court 19-3-03. Police believe Hyde may be in Peach Bottom Township, Pennsylvania, or in Baltimore or Harford counties in Maryland.

Anyone with information about Hyde’s location is urged to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.