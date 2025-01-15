Fair 27°

Harrisburg Man Shot In Attempted Robbery On Same Street As Deadly Weekend Shooting: Police

A Harrisburg man was shot during an attempted robbery on the same street where a woman was killed just days earlier, marking the city’s fourth shooting in five days, police said.

A Harrisburg Bureau of Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
The Harrisburg Police Department responded to the 300 block of Hummel Street at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for reports of shots fired, according to a release on Jan.15.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The initial investigation revealed the man was shot during an attempted robbery. The suspect or suspects fled before police arrived.

This shooting comes just three days after a woman was fatally shot on the same street on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

This marks the fourth shooting in Harrisburg in the past five days as the city grapples with a surge in violent crime.

