Harrisburg Man Gets Seventh DUI Arrest, Had Drugs In SUV: Troopers

Thomas Wilkerson, 39, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, state police said in a news release.

Police stopped Wilkerson while he was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe on North 20th Street at around 12:55 a.m. Troopers found he was "under the influence" and soon discovered that he had drugs.

Troopers said this marks Wilkerson's seventh DUI arrest overall. It was also his fourth within the last decade.

Charges were filed against Wilkerson and his Chevrolet Tahoe was towed from the scene.

