Harrisburg Dad, Thomas Davenport 'Buddah Buddah' Shot Dead

A 38-year-old dad has been identified as the victim of a shooting that prompted a large police presence in Harrisburg on Friday evening, Sept. 13. 

Thomas "Buddah Buddah" Davenport III.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Buddah Buddah
The 60 block of North 14th Street where a man was shot dead, authorities say.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Thomas "Buddah Buddah" Davenport III has been named as the man shot dead in the 60 block of North 14th Street around 5:50 p.m., Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told Daily Voice and his family announced on social media over the weekend. 

Police from Harrisburg and Capitol police, Derry and Susquehanna Townships, as well as the DA's office and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team, were on the scene well after 8 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.  

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. 

Buddah was a Harrisburg native who attended Harrisburg High School, according to his social media. 

His community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media. 

He is survived by his family, according to social media.

Additional details about Buddah were not immediately available. His family is invited to email information, including that of the funeral, to Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com. 

