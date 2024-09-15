Thomas "Buddah Buddah" Davenport III has been named as the man shot dead in the 60 block of North 14th Street around 5:50 p.m., Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told Daily Voice and his family announced on social media over the weekend.

Police from Harrisburg and Capitol police, Derry and Susquehanna Townships, as well as the DA's office and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team, were on the scene well after 8 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

Buddah was a Harrisburg native who attended Harrisburg High School, according to his social media.

His community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

He is survived by his family, according to social media.

Additional details about Buddah were not immediately available. His family is invited to email information, including that of the funeral, to Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.