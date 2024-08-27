Wisly Oxcena was found guilty of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person follow a trial before Judge William T. Tully, according to the DA and court documents.

During the trial, Oxcena's now ex-girlfriend testified that she had told him she was leaving him in the morning and then went to bed on June 5, 2019.

While she was falling asleep he poured a pot of boiling water over her body, according to her statement to officials.

She told the court that she “felt like her skin was melting off," and went on to "described the excruciating pain and explained how the burns incapacitated her." Despite begging Oxcena to take her to the hospital, for two days he "tried to care for the burns himself over the next two days by 'popping the blisters' and applying cold water and ointment," as stated in the release.

When he finally brought he to Harrisburg Hospital in she was "immediately intubated and flown to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center where she was treated for second degree burns over 23 % of her body," she said.

The prosecutor, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle, argued that Oxcena was attempting to cover up hia crime by refusing her care.

Oxcena also lied to his ex-girlfriend's grandmother when she comes to the home to check on her granddaughter, telling her she wasn't there, the DA explained.

Oxcena's lawyer argued that he was in a bad mental state and that he should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Detective Jason Brinker of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police charged Oxcena.

“The jury listened to very graphic details of a horrific assault and a pattern of violence in this household. The victim was extremely brave in facing the man that caused her lifelong scars across her body. We appreciate the work of the jury to see through the excuses offered by the defense in this case—and to be able to see this man for the monster that he was on June 5, 2019," Gettle said.

Judge Tully scheduled sentencing in the case for October 21, 2024.

