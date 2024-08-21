Bryan Edwin Perry, Jr., 37, was convicted of kidnapping, aggravated assault, intimidation of a witness, strangulation, and other charges on August 14, according to the DA's release. The conviction comes following a three-day trial.

On Sept. 2, 2023, Perry took a Harrisburg woman hostage from a home in the 2200 block of Logan Street in Harrisburg "for three hours while he drove her to secluded spots," as stated in the release, adding that "During that time, he punched, choked, and bit her. When she attempted to exit the vehicle, he pulled her hair with such force that her hair came out of her scalp."

The victim was told that "he was taking her to Baltimore and that she would never return home. However, she eventually managed to escape when Perry stopped to refuel at a city gas station," the DA explained.

Recorded phone calls played at the trial showed Perry attempting to cover up his crimes by tampering with witnesses and manufacturing evidence.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Scott Robinette prosecuted the case. President Judge Scott Arthur Evans scheduled sentencing for Nov. 14. He remains in the Dauphin County Prison.

