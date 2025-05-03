Officers were called to the 1900 block of Paxton Street around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 2, after a man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to Harrisburg police.
The pedestrian was found lying in the road with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died shortly after arriving, authorities said.
The driver never stopped to help.
Police immediately launched a full-scale investigation that ran through the night. By Saturday, May 3, they had identified 50-year-old Guillermo Cervantes as the driver and took him into custody.
He was charged with:
- Felony Accident Involving Death Or Personal Injury.
- Felony Accident Involving Death Or Personal Injury While Not Licensed.
- Misdemeanor Driving With a Suspended/Revoked License (DUI-related).
- Misdemeanor Failure To Stop And Render Aid.
- Misdemeanor Failure To Report Accident.
- Summary Offense: Driving At An Unsafe Speed.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
