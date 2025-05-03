Fair 78°

SHARE

Guillermo Cervantes Arrested After Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a violent hit-and-run crash on a busy Harrisburg street, and police say they arrested the driver hours later.

Guillermo Cervantes

Guillermo Cervantes

Photo Credit: Harrisburg City Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Paxton Street around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 2, after a man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to Harrisburg police.

The pedestrian was found lying in the road with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died shortly after arriving, authorities said.

The driver never stopped to help.

Police immediately launched a full-scale investigation that ran through the night. By Saturday, May 3, they had identified 50-year-old Guillermo Cervantes as the driver and took him into custody.

He was charged with:

  • Felony Accident Involving Death Or Personal Injury.
  • Felony Accident Involving Death Or Personal Injury While Not Licensed.
  • Misdemeanor Driving With a Suspended/Revoked License (DUI-related).
  • Misdemeanor Failure To Stop And Render Aid.
  • Misdemeanor Failure To Report Accident.
  • Summary Offense: Driving At An Unsafe Speed.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE