Officers were called to the 1900 block of Paxton Street around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 2, after a man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to Harrisburg police.

The pedestrian was found lying in the road with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died shortly after arriving, authorities said.

The driver never stopped to help.

Police immediately launched a full-scale investigation that ran through the night. By Saturday, May 3, they had identified 50-year-old Guillermo Cervantes as the driver and took him into custody.

He was charged with:

Felony Accident Involving Death Or Personal Injury.

Felony Accident Involving Death Or Personal Injury While Not Licensed.

Misdemeanor Driving With a Suspended/Revoked License (DUI-related).

Misdemeanor Failure To Stop And Render Aid.

Misdemeanor Failure To Report Accident.

Summary Offense: Driving At An Unsafe Speed.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.