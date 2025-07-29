Ground Beef Product Recalled In PA Due To Possible Presence Of Metal

Ada Valley Meat Company of Ada, Michigan, is recalling about 1,065 pounds of fully cooked, frozen ground beef that may contain pieces of metal, according to an alert issued Tuesday, July 29 by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product was packed in 20-pound boxes, each containing four 5-pound bags labeled “Ada Valley FULLY COOKED GROUND BEEF.” It was produced on Wednesday, May 28 and Friday, May 30 and shipped to establishments and distributors in Pennsylvania, Delaware, California, Illinois, and Michigan.

Click here to view the product label on the USDA website.

The issue was discovered after a consumer complained about finding metal in the product. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled beef bears establishment number EST. 10031 inside the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS warned some cases may bear different establishment numbers due to further processing or redistribution.

Institutions that received the product are urged not to serve it. The affected cases should be thrown away or returned.

Consumers with questions can contact Ada Valley Gourmet Foods at gerrit@adavalley.com or reach the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.