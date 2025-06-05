Gracie Deguia-Reed, 54, is accused of orchestrating an immigration sponsorship scheme that unraveled over five months. The victim told police he made several cash payments—$7,500, two installments of $3,000, and a final $10,000—in hopes of helping six relatives emigrate to the US.

Text messages and hand-written receipts provided by the victim show Deguia-Reed claimed she could sponsor the family, promising their arrival by Thanksgiving 2024. But when the holiday came and went, she pushed the timeline to Christmas—then February, investigators said.

The victim became suspicious and tracked Deguia-Reed to a Harrisburg home on Jan. 6, only to find out she didn’t live there. The actual homeowners said she had already been arrested by Lower Paxton officers in a separate scam case, according to police.

Officers researching Deguia-Reed found a 2017 article naming her in a previous $181,000 theft. The victim identified her from a photo in the story.

On Jan. 23, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that Deguia-Reed never filed sponsorship paperwork and submitted no passport data. The next day, police searched another address where she had been staying and recovered three cellphones, a notebook, gift cards dated to the victim’s payments, and receipts. A Republic of the Philippines passport under the name “Grace Santos-Cruz” was also seized, with photos matching Deguia-Reed.

Two witnesses told police she claimed to work online at night and gave the victim a hand-written receipt for the $10,000 final payment, noting a repayment date of Nov. 22.

During a Feb. 21 interview, Deguia-Reed allegedly lied to police about her identity, background, work history, and prior arrests. Officers said she eventually admitted receiving the cash and passing gift cards to someone else, claiming she intended to repay the victim.

Deguia-Reed, also known as Grace Samantha Deguia and Grace Santos-Cruz, is charged with felony theft by deception—false impression. She is being held at Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Monday, June 9.

Prior Criminal History

Deguia-Reed has been accused of exploiting vulnerable people before.

In 2017, Pennsylvania State Police charged her with identity theft and theft by deception after she allegedly stole more than $181,000 from an 83-year-old dementia patient in Berks County. Police said she cashed out the woman’s life insurance, deposited the money into her own accounts, opened fraudulent credit cards, and even leased a Jeep Cherokee in the woman’s name, according to abc27 and WFMZ.

A year later, she was wanted in Amity Township for allegedly scamming another family out of $27,000 while posing as a home health aide for their elderly mother, Reading Eagle reported.

In those reports, she was identified as both 46, 54, and 57 years old—raising questions about her true age and identity.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.