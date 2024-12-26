Overcast 34°

Gerard Karam Resigns as U.S. Attorney for Pennsylvania

Gerard M. Karam, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, has announced his resignation, effective January 10, 2025. Appointed by President Biden in 2022, Karam described the role as "an honor of a lifetime" and expressed gratitude to federal and local law enforcement partners for their dedication to public safety and justice.

Photo Credit: USDOJ
 Photo Credit: Lackawanna Bar Association
Jillian Pikora
During his tenure, Karam prioritized public safety, healthcare fraud, civil rights enforcement, and tackling fraud and theft. His office prosecuted numerous high-profile cases, including:

  • A life sentence for a man convicted in the murder of a federal witness.
  • A $120 million fraud scheme involving disadvantaged business contracts.
  • A landmark $11.5 million COVID-19 pandemic fraud case.

Karam also focused on civil rights, initiating the *United Against Hate* program in local schools and holding corporations and governments accountable under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Housing Act.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney John Gurganus will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney following Karam's departure.  

