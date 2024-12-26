During his tenure, Karam prioritized public safety, healthcare fraud, civil rights enforcement, and tackling fraud and theft. His office prosecuted numerous high-profile cases, including:

A life sentence for a man convicted in the murder of a federal witness.

A $120 million fraud scheme involving disadvantaged business contracts.

A landmark $11.5 million COVID-19 pandemic fraud case.

Karam also focused on civil rights, initiating the *United Against Hate* program in local schools and holding corporations and governments accountable under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Housing Act.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney John Gurganus will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney following Karam's departure.

