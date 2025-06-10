Fair 72°

SHARE

Fuel Tanker Crash Closes I-283 In Dauphin County: PennDOT (Update)

A fuel tanker truck crash has shut down I-283 in Dauphin County, state transportation officials announced on Tuesday night, June 10.

The traffic delays on I-283 due to the fuel leaking from an overturned trailer.&nbsp;

The traffic delays on I-283 due to the fuel leaking from an overturned trailer. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The truck rolled onto its side around 7:56 p.m. on the approach to I-83 north and southbound and Route 322 west toward Hershey, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

The crash occurred near Exit 2 for Route 441/Lindle Road in Swatara Township, and all northbound lanes are currently closed. The tanker and cab are both leaking fuel, prompting an extended closure.

As of 9:30 p.m., PennDOT announced the tanker must be emptied before it can be removed, and the closure is now expected to last about five more hours.

No injuries have been reported, but officials noted that bystanders may have captured videos of the scene.

The crash was initially expected to impact traffic until 11:45 p.m., but the updated timeline extends well into early Wednesday morning.

Check back for updates as this situation develops. 

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE