Fuel Tanker Crash Closes I-283 In Dauphin County: PennDOT (Update)

The truck rolled onto its side around 7:56 p.m. on the approach to I-83 north and southbound and Route 322 west toward Hershey, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

The crash occurred near Exit 2 for Route 441/Lindle Road in Swatara Township, and all northbound lanes are currently closed. The tanker and cab are both leaking fuel, prompting an extended closure.

As of 9:30 p.m., PennDOT announced the tanker must be emptied before it can be removed, and the closure is now expected to last about five more hours.

No injuries have been reported, but officials noted that bystanders may have captured videos of the scene.

The crash was initially expected to impact traffic until 11:45 p.m., but the updated timeline extends well into early Wednesday morning.

Check back for updates as this situation develops.

