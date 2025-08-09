The 57-year-old was killed at her home on State Route 171 in Thompson Township before a rifle-wielding neighbor ambushed responding Pennsylvania State Troopers, injuring two, and also wounding an EMT, authorities said.

Since the tragedy, social media has been flooded with tributes. Many recall Wasko’s warmth, kindness, and her ever-present smile.

“She was such a beautiful person and has touched the lives of many people,” one longtime friend wrote. “Every time I saw her she would always give me a hug and her beautiful smile. Her life was tragically taken away for no reason whatsoever.”

Others remembered her generosity and humor, including childhood friends and neighbors who called her “a sweetheart” and “an amazing woman.”

“To the best babysitter a kid could have,” one tribute read. “Even if it wasn’t by choice. The aunt who wouldn’t let me up the basement stairs until I said ‘shit’… it was more fun than I could have ever imagined. Much love. May you rest in peace.”

Friends have also expressed condolences to her partner, Rex Kelsey, and her extended family, vowing to keep her memory alive.

“She will be missed,” another post said. “Prayers going up for everyone who knew and loved her.”

