‘Free Palestine’ Message Broadcast Over Harrisburg International Airport Intercom: Reports

An unauthorized user gained access to the system and played a recorded message that included a list of alleged hackers followed by the statement, “[Expletive] Netanyahu and Trump,” according to ABC27. The message also included a “Free Palestine” reference.

The airport said in a statement to WGAL News 8 that the message “was political in nature and did not contain any threats against the airport, our tenants, airlines, or passengers."

During the broadcast, a Delta flight was boarding. Officials said the aircraft was searched “out of an abundance of caution,” though no security concerns were found and the flight departed safely.

New details released by HIA officials indicate the message began with, “Turkish hacker, cyber-Islam is here,” before continuing with the political statements CBS21 reports. The airport reiterated that no threats were made and that operations remain normal as the investigation continues.

The PA system was shut off following the hack. Harrisburg International, Pennsylvania’s third-largest airport, continues to operate normally, according to spokesperson Scott Miller told WGAL.

The airport’s police department is investigating the breach.

