Flash Freeze, Snow Squalls To Hit PA: PennDOT Implements Restrictions, Crews On Patrol

Early Patrols and No Pretreatment

Crews in Dauphin County will begin operations at 12 a.m., with other counties in the region starting patrols at 4 a.m., according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Due to forecasts predicting initial rainfall, PennDOT will not pretreat roads, as rain would wash away the salt, reducing its effectiveness. A flash freeze risk is anticipated during the early morning commute as temperatures drop rapidly following the rain, with snow squalls expected to quickly cover roadways and reduce visibility.

Restrictions Begin at 12:01 a.m.

Vehicle restrictions will take effect under Pennsylvania’s weather event plan:

Tier 2 Restrictions

I-80: Ohio border to mile marker 173 (Lamar exit, Route 64). Prohibited Vehicles: Tractors without trailers, lightly loaded trucks, RVs, motorcycles, and passenger vehicles towing trailers.

Tier 3 Restrictions

I-90, I-86, and I-79 north of I-80: No commercial vehicles allowed, except loaded single trailers with chains or approved traction devices.

Restrictions will be communicated via 511PA, variable message boards, and PennDOT’s app.

Winter Safety Reminders

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and heed these safety tips:

Slow down, use headlights, and avoid distractions.

Stay behind plow trucks and never attempt to pass them.

Clear snow and ice from vehicles within 24 hours after the storm, per state law.

Crash Protocol

Drivers involved in crashes should move vehicles off the roadway if possible. If disabled, remain inside the vehicle with hazard lights on, or seek shelter quickly behind barriers if conditions require evacuation.

Prepare for hazardous conditions and check back here for updates throughout the storm.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.