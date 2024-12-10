Fire Destroys Abandoned Harrisburg State Hospital Building: Investigation Ongoing

The fire broke out at the Department of General Services Annex Complex around 10 p.m., according to Harrisburg Fire. A passing driver initially reported the flames as a potential brush fire, but crews arriving at the scene discovered the roof of the century-old structure fully engulfed in flames.

Initial firefighting efforts were hampered due to inactive hydrants caused by previous leaks. Tankers shuttled in water for hours until city engineers restored hydrant flow, allowing crews to contain the blaze.

An elevated breezeway connecting the Cherrywood building to a nearby structure was cut to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Despite the extensive damage, no major injuries were reported. One firefighter briefly fell but was able to continue working.

Demolition Underway

The building, deemed structurally unstable, is being demolished by Susquehanna Valley contractor Lobar to extinguish lingering hot spots. Police are escorting heavy equipment from Dillsburg to expedite the process. Demolition is expected to be complete by the end of Tuesday, officials said.

Investigation Ongoing

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with Capitol Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal leading the probe. Surveillance cameras in the area may provide critical evidence, though their operational status is unclear.

About The Hospital

The Harrisburg State Hospital, which closed in 2006, was once home to 258 residents with mental illnesses. The site has since remained largely vacant.

The local historical society was planning a walking tour of the facility for Dec. 14, according to its social media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.