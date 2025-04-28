'Fight The Oligarchy': Senator Bernie Sanders To Rally In Harrisburg; How To Watch

The tour continues the next day, Saturday, May 3, at Lehigh University’s Stabler Athletic & Convocation Center, 124 Goodman Drive, Bethlehem. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., with live music by The Menzingers beginning at 12:00 p.m., followed by the speaking program at 1:00 p.m. RSVP for Bethlehem here.

Entry to both events is "first come, first served", and organizers are warning that recent rallies have seen massive turnout. Early arrival is strongly recommended.

Entry Rules And Parking

Both Harrisburg and Bethlehem events offer free parking on-site.

However, strict security rules will be enforced at each venue:

No flags of any kind

No weapons, including for those with open carry permits

No hard water bottles (only one plastic bottle per guest allowed)

No chairs (ADA seating will be available)

No bags larger than a fanny pack (medical needs excepted)

Entry at both rallies is "first come, first served", and organizers warn that recent events have seen massive crowds. Early arrival is highly recommended.

Why Sanders Is Hitting The Road

The “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here” tour is part of Sanders’ broader effort to energize Americans around taking on corporate power and billionaire influence in politics, according to Friends of Bernie Sanders. Supporters can RSVP for upcoming tour stops here. Those unable to attend can tune in live here.

Want To Support The Movement?

Friends of Bernie Sanders is encouraging supporters — "only if they can afford it" — to chip in a contribution to fuel future organizing efforts. Donate here through ActBlue.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.