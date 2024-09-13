Fatal Shooting Prompts Massive Police Response In Central PA (Developing)

Police were called to a report of shots fired around 5 p.m.

Tactical teams were spotted in the area of the 60 block of North 14th Street around 5:50 p.m.

Later, officials confirmed a man had been struck and killed by gunfire.

Police from Harrisburg and Capitol police, Derry and Susquehanna Townships, as well as the DA's office and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team, were on the scene well after 8 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

Check back here for updates on this developing situation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.