Errol Staples’ Death Ruled Homicide After Months-Long Investigation: Dauphin County Officials

Staples’ body was discovered in the 100 block of Linden Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg around 6:09 p.m. on July 8, 2024, according to authorities at the time. A passerby alerted authorities after spotting him on the ground. The man went to the Harrisburg Squad 8 fire station on South 13th Street, about a block away, to report the discovery. Firefighters responding to the tip found Staples deceased at the scene.

Initial investigations did not immediately determine Staples’ death to be a homicide, according to Harrisburg police.

To confuse the matter more, toxicology reports indicated Staples had several substances in his system at the time of his death, including fentanyl, cocaine, antidepressants, and seizure medication, authorities said.

Recent additional testing revealed the true cause as "Complications of Strangulation and Traumatic Brain Injury," as written in an email from the county to Daily Voice on Friday, Nov. 29.

No details have been released about how Staples ended up on Linden Street or the motive of the crime. Police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest, so no arrests have been made.

Details about Errol Staples's life were not immediately available. His family is invited to reach out to Daily Voice with that information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

