Eric Jefferson, 41, was sentenced by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan after being convicted of sex trafficking multiple women between June 2019 and April 2022, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti.

Investigators said Jefferson invited women battling drug addiction to live with him at his Polish Hill home, where he provided them with narcotics in exchange for sex. He allegedly withheld drugs to force compliance and used threats and violence to make them meet with paying clients.

Federal and local law enforcement arrested Jefferson on May 18, 2022, following weeks of surveillance. An FBI SWAT Team executed a search warrant at his residence, uncovering evidence of his abuse, court documents stated. Initially charged in state court, Jefferson’s bail was revoked after investigators identified at least 17 victims.

Jefferson told police the women agreed to a "verbal contract" allowing him to have sex with them while they were unconscious, film the assaults, and post them online, court records allege. His victims denied ever consenting to such acts and reported being threatened, deprived of their phones, and financially exploited. During his arrest, Jefferson allegedly warned officers that going without sex would lead him to commit "a mass shooting."

“This sentencing sends a clear message: the FBI and our partners will aggressively pursue criminals who prey on others,” FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek said. “Protecting the most vulnerable members of our community will always be among our highest priorities.”

Prior to sentencing, Judge Ranjan heard statements from Jefferson’s victims, emphasizing the devastating impact of his crimes. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney DeMarr Moulton as part of Operation T.E.N. (Trafficking Ends Now), a coalition aimed at combatting human trafficking in Pennsylvania’s Western District.

Jefferson will serve his 25-year sentence in federal prison without parole.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.