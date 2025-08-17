The Blair County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 38-year-old Edward Tarrant II.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-99 near mile marker 39 by the Pinecroft exit around 10:40 a.m., according to state police.

Tarrant attempted to pass a pickup truck when his vehicle struck a freightliner, the investigators explained. The impact caused his car to go airborne, landing in the southbound lanes where it was struck by two more vehicles.

Tarrant was rushed to UPMC Altoona and pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m., according to the Blair County coroner's office.

The highway was shut down for several hours as police cleared the scene. It remains unclear if any other drivers were injured.

