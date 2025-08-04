Edward Donnelly, 70, was pulled from the water near the Test Track Park just before 9 a.m., according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese.

The coroner said the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy to determine whether a medical event or trauma occurred before Donnelly fell into the river.

Witnesses reported seeing Donnelly fall and slip into the river while fishing near the Berwick/Nescopeck bridge on Saturday, prompting a large search effort. Crews from Berwick, Salem Township, and Mahoning Township scoured the waters Saturday and Sunday but were unable to locate him until Monday morning near Briar Creek.

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.