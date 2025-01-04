Overcast 30°

Driver Flees Violent Hit-Run Injuring Harrisburg Man On Rt-15: Police

A Harrisburg man was left injured after a driver fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash on the W. Lisburn Road on-ramp to US Route 15 North, Upper Allen Police announced on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
The crash unfolded around 8:38 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, when the man pulled his Jeep Renegade to the shoulder to check for possible damage. While he was outside his vehicle, a Lincoln Town Car careened out of control, slamming into both the man and his Jeep, police said.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver of the Lincoln sped away, leaving the injured man behind. Emergency responders from Life Lion EMS rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Upper Allen Police were assisted at the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department. With support from other law enforcement agencies, investigators have identified the hit-and-run suspect. Additional details will be shared as the case develops, police said.

