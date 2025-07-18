A Few Clouds 78°

Drinking Teens At Seven Mountains Campground 4-H Event: PSP

An adult is accused of furnishing alcohol to a group of minors at a 4-H campout in Centre County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, July 18.

The entrance to Seven Mountains Campground. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Troopers with PSP Rockview responded to the gathering at Seven Mountains Campground after receiving a report of underage drinking and found multiple teens in possession of alcohol.

A total of 10 individuals were arrested, including:

  • A 17-year-old boy from McVeytown.
  • An 18-year-old woman from Doylesburg.
  • A 19-year-old man from Blain.
  • A 17-year-old girl from Duncannon.
  • Two 15-year-old boys from Port Royal.
  • A 16-year-old boy from Lewistown.
  • An 18-year-old man from Lewistown.
  • A 26-year-old man from Newport.
  • An 18-year-old woman from New Bloomfield.

The 26-year-old Newport man is accused of purchasing and furnishing alcohol to the minors, troopers said. All charges were filed in District Court 49-3-04.

