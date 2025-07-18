Troopers with PSP Rockview responded to the gathering at Seven Mountains Campground after receiving a report of underage drinking and found multiple teens in possession of alcohol.
A total of 10 individuals were arrested, including:
- A 17-year-old boy from McVeytown.
- An 18-year-old woman from Doylesburg.
- A 19-year-old man from Blain.
- A 17-year-old girl from Duncannon.
- Two 15-year-old boys from Port Royal.
- A 16-year-old boy from Lewistown.
- An 18-year-old man from Lewistown.
- A 26-year-old man from Newport.
- An 18-year-old woman from New Bloomfield.
The 26-year-old Newport man is accused of purchasing and furnishing alcohol to the minors, troopers said. All charges were filed in District Court 49-3-04.
