Troopers with PSP Rockview responded to the gathering at Seven Mountains Campground after receiving a report of underage drinking and found multiple teens in possession of alcohol.

A total of 10 individuals were arrested, including:

A 17-year-old boy from McVeytown.

An 18-year-old woman from Doylesburg.

A 19-year-old man from Blain.

A 17-year-old girl from Duncannon.

Two 15-year-old boys from Port Royal.

A 16-year-old boy from Lewistown.

An 18-year-old man from Lewistown.

A 26-year-old man from Newport.

An 18-year-old woman from New Bloomfield.

The 26-year-old Newport man is accused of purchasing and furnishing alcohol to the minors, troopers said. All charges were filed in District Court 49-3-04.

