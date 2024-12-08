Drew Gordon, 22, is accused of firing 18 shots at a DEA special agent in the Carrick area of Pittsburgh on Aug. 30, 2024. While the agent was unharmed, their vehicle was struck multiple times, federal investigators said.

Gordon has been indicted on five counts, including attempted murder, assault of a federal officer with a deadly weapon, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, and powder cocaine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Law enforcement recovered extensive evidence tying Gordon to the shooting, including cell phone data, surveillance footage, and 15 spent 9mm cartridge cases—10 at the scene and five in a vehicle believed to be used by Gordon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Later that evening, federal agents executed a search warrant at Gordon’s residence, seizing over 100 bricks of fentanyl, 85 grams of crack cocaine, four ounces of powder cocaine, $10,000 in cash, and two Glock pistols, one equipped with a 50-round drum magazine, officials said.

“Drew Gordon allegedly fired as many as 18 shots at a DEA agent, striking the agent’s vehicle multiple times, while the agent was simply doing his job: keeping our streets safe,” U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said. “We will pursue those who unleash gun violence into our communities—regardless of whether they target law enforcement officers or civilians—with the full weight of federal law.”

If convicted on all charges, Gordon could face a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, along with fines up to $8 million, according to federal authorities.

The case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, a DOJ initiative to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

