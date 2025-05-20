Don’t Hang Up On AmeriCorps: Cuts Undermine Decades Of Bipartisan Service

A Unifying Legacy Now Under Threat

A Program That Works

AmeriCorps didn’t just show up overnight. It was built over decades by Democrats and Republicans who saw the value of service. Since its founding, more than a million Americans have taken the pledge to “get things done for America,” improving communities while gaining invaluable experience. I know this because I was one of them. I served in the National Civilian Community Corps over 25 years ago. Our team—young adults from across the country—built homes with Habitat for Humanity in Virginia, tutored students in D.C., responded to a flood disaster in Ohio, and refurbished public housing in multiple states. We were diverse in background, education, and politics, but we worked and lived together with one goal: serving the country. That year shaped my life and reaffirmed my belief in national service.

A Proven Investment In Pennsylvania

Every year, several thousand AmeriCorps members serve in hundreds of locations across Pennsylvania. They work in schools, health clinics, shelters, food banks, veterans’ facilities, and youth centers. They respond to disasters, support mental health initiatives, and build critical infrastructure. In total, AmeriCorps members have contributed more than 80 million hours of service to Pennsylvania alone. Their work translates into tens of millions of dollars invested in our communities, with long-term benefits for public health, education, and economic stability.

The Real Cost Of Cuts

Despite these successes, the recent federal cuts threaten to unravel this progress. In Pennsylvania alone, we’re already seeing the fallout. A veteran mental health initiative in Butler County is on the chopping block. School support programs for thousands of kids in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are facing elimination. Water infrastructure projects across 15 rural counties are in jeopardy. No one supports wasteful spending, and we all expect responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. But cutting a program like AmeriCorps with a chainsaw instead of a scalpel is shortsighted and damaging. The ripple effects will be felt by families, schools, and entire communities.

A Call To Serve, A Call To Action

AmeriCorps is more than just a government program—it’s a promise. A promise that every American who wants to serve their country can do so in a meaningful way. Thousands of young people step up every year to answer that call. We cannot let that call go unanswered. The federal government must reverse course, reinvest in AmeriCorps, and recommit to the values that make this country stronger: unity, service, and opportunity.

About the Author:

Dan Miller Represents Pennsylvania’s 42nd Legislative District, including Mt. Lebanon, Castle Shannon, Dormont, Baldwin Township, and parts of Upper St. Clair.

