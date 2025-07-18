Donnie Taylor, 21, of Wilmington, lured a Pennsylvania man to a New Castle parking lot with the promise of sex in the early hours of Oct. 17, 2022, according to the DOJ.

Once the man arrived, Taylor and Kyaire Finch punched him in the head, stole his phone and wallet, and used his banking app to transfer $1,400. Finch then restrained the man in the backseat of a vehicle while Taylor drove them across state lines to the victim’s apartment in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania.

Outside the complex, Finch continued restraining the victim while Taylor and a juvenile coconspirator broke into the apartment, prosecutors said. Inside, Taylor assaulted a second man—causing facial and head injuries—and stole $865 and a PlayStation 5.

The victim eventually escaped from Finch, prompting a miles-long Pennsylvania State Police chase. Taylor fled back to Delaware, where he assaulted a 68-year-old woman, stole her keys, and took off in her vehicle with the juvenile.

The pair fled to Georgia. On Oct. 20, 2022, Georgia State Police spotted Taylor in the stolen vehicle. He ran red lights and nearly caused a crash before troopers stopped him using a PIT maneuver. Taylor fled on foot but was quickly arrested.

When investigators searched his phone, they discovered a note titled “fugitive to-do list,” including: “get a new phone. Burner phone.”

Taylor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and was sentenced on Friday, July 11, to 144 months in prison. He must also pay $22,432.12 in restitution and serve five years of supervised release.

Finch’s case remains pending. The juvenile has not been publicly identified.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.