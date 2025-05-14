Deu Kumar Chhetri was found guilty of rape, stalking, and loitering and prowling at nighttime after a week-long trial in Dauphin County Court. The conviction was handed down on Friday, May 9. He was acquitted of a second rape count and burglary, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The case stems from a series of incidents between September 2020 and January 2022. The victim testified for eight hours about how she met Chhetri through a mutual friend who introduced them so he could help her obtain a driver’s license. Instead, Chhetri and his wife asked the woman to become his second wife and bear a son, since they were unable to have more children.

After she rejected the proposition, Chhetri began stalking her—appearing at her home uninvited, knocking on her doors and windows at night, calling her nonstop, and insisting he be allowed to stay over. At least once, he forcibly raped her. He repeatedly told her that no one would believe her and claimed the community they belonged to was his, not hers.

In one incident, he threatened to kill them both by driving off a bridge over the Susquehanna River, telling her, “If we can’t be together, we can die together.”

She remained silent until January 2022, when Chhetri knocked on her windows and doors for three days straight. Investigators later found damning evidence on her smartphone, including messages where she pleaded with him to stop contacting her, and audio recordings of him begging to stay at her home despite her discomfort.

Judge Andrew H. Dowling presided over the trial and ordered Chhetri held in Dauphin County Prison without bail pending sentencing. He must undergo an assessment by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether he qualifies as a sexually violent predator.

Detective Sergeant Lee Ann Tarasi of the Susquehanna Township Police Department led the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Katie L. Adam.

