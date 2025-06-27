Davon Hairston, 29 — known on the streets as “Boogz” — was found guilty after plunging a knife into Damien Servidio’s abdomen, nearly severing his spine, inside a Harrisburg apartment on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, around 8:53 p.m., the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said.

Servidio was laughing with friends and family inside apartment 2A at 3 N. 16th Street, planning his midnight departure to Florida, when Hairston barged in demanding “Twaney’s money” — a reference to Antwoine Burnett, an incarcerated dealer who believed Servidio owed him cash, according to prosecutors.

“I’m not trying to beat Twaney,” Servidio cried out as he fled to the back bedroom, collapsing in front of his younger siblings. Seconds later, his mother, Tarvia Byrd, watched as Hairston stood in her living room with his hand jammed in his pocket, warning her, “Don’t say nothing to nobody.”

The blade pierced 6¾ inches deep — a fatal wound doctors testified no one could survive. Servidio was pronounced dead less than an hour later at the hospital.

Hairston fled the scene, caught on surveillance cameras entering and exiting the building. Investigators quickly identified his getaway car, linked to Burnett’s girlfriend, Antoinette Martin, who was texting Burnett from her home less than a mile away as sirens wailed past her window.

At 9:00 p.m., just six minutes after the stabbing, Burnett phoned Martin from Dauphin County Prison. On the recorded call, Hairston admitted he stabbed Servidio, mocked the victim’s injuries, and said they needed to keep witnesses quiet.

At the time of the killing, Hairston was on parole for first-degree robbery, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats. He had served seven years in prison and was released in late 2018.

After only three hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Hairston of second-degree murder — a charge that carries an automatic life sentence without parole. His sentencing is set for September 24, 2025, before Judge Edward M. Marsico Jr.

Chief Deputy DA John R. Canavan and Senior Deputy DA Breese Lantzy led the prosecution. Detective Jon Fustine of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police spearheaded the investigation.

