Dauphin County Prison Cut Heat, Power, Deprived Inmates Of Basics: Lawsuit

Court records allege that officials punished detainees after discovering synthetic marijuana, allegedly smuggled in by prison staff. Instead of addressing internal misconduct, officials targeted incarcerated individuals, many of whom were pretrial detainees presumed innocent.

The complaint states that between November and December 2023, detainees were confined to freezing cells for weeks with no heat, power, or lighting. Personal belongings, including religious texts and legal documents, were seized, and inmates were reportedly left with only a t-shirt, a single blanket, and a thin plastic mattress.

The lawsuit highlights the experience of 27-year-old Kani Little, who was held in the RHU during the alleged punishment campaign. Little claims guards in riot gear beat him after he protested the conditions. “They slammed me onto the ground, sprayed mace in my face, and continued to assault me while I was restrained,” Little stated in the court filing.

Other allegations include restricted access to hygiene products, irregular distribution of medication, and limited communication with family or legal counsel. Showers were reportedly reduced to once every three days, with detainees standing in moldy, insect-infested facilities.

Temperatures reportedly dropped below freezing during the period, with cold air blowing through broken vents. Inmates resorted to cutting open their mattresses to use the insulation for warmth, according to the lawsuit.

The Abolitionist Law Center claims the actions violated detainees’ First, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights, along with federal laws protecting religious freedom and individuals with disabilities. The lawsuit seeks accountability and damages for those affected.

Dauphin County Commissioner Justin Douglas acknowledged the allegations. “If any inappropriate actions occurred, we will ensure those responsible are held accountable,” Douglas said.

Dauphin County Prison has faced growing criticism for its conditions. Over 20 inmate deaths have been reported since 2019, and the facility has been plagued by issues such as drug smuggling, infestations, and high rates of overdoses.

The Daily Voice obtained this information through publicly filed court records dated December 17, 2024.

