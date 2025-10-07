Dad Wanted For Murder Of Son At River Plaza Apartments: Harrisburg Police

Douglas Steven Spearman, 49, is charged with murder, evading arrest or detention on foot, and possession of a weapon following the stabbing on the 2300 block of North Front Street on Monday, Oct. 6, according to the Harrisburg Police and court records.

Officers were called to the apartment building around 10:38 p.m. and found Spearman and his wounded son, identified as Dashawn Smith, in the lobby. As police attempted CPR, Spearman fled through the back of the building despite being told he was not free to leave, investigators detailed.

Smith, who was later pronounced dead at UPMC Harrisburg, died from a stab wound to the arm, Dauphin County Coroner Dr. Wayne Ross determined. Police say Spearman admitted in text messages to his significant other and in conversations with family that he had stabbed his son, writing that he had “messed up.”

Detectives traced a blood trail from the lobby to the 9th floor and into Spearman’s apartment, where they recovered bloody boots, blood on the refrigerator, an empty knife sheath, and a bag of marijuana, according to police.

Spearman has not been located and remains most wanted in Dauphin County. His case is listed as inactive and awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge J. Matthew Pianka.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through the CrimeWatch website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.