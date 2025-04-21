A Few Clouds 66°

Crash Sends Highway Sign Flying Over Edge At I-83 2nd St Exit In Harrisburg

A highway sign was ripped from the ground and thrown over the edge during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 in Harrisburg, causing chaos during Monday evening rush hour, on Monday, April 21, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

The scene of the downed size on I-83

 Photo Credit: PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
The crash struck just after 5 p.m. at the 2nd Street exit on I-83 North (Exit 43), shutting down the right lane and shoulder as fire crews rushed to the scene.

The impact knocked over a portable message board and the steel post holding the large green exit sign — both sent over the embankment in a dramatic show of force. Chains were quickly attached to the board by New Enterprise crews to prevent it from falling further while officials scrambled to decide how to recover it.

Firefighters worked to clear the wreckage, though details on injuries were not immediately available.

Travelers are warned to expect ongoing delays as cleanup continues.

