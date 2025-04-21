Crash Sends Highway Sign Flying Over Edge At I-83 2nd St Exit In Harrisburg

The crash struck just after 5 p.m. at the 2nd Street exit on I-83 North (Exit 43), shutting down the right lane and shoulder as fire crews rushed to the scene.

The impact knocked over a portable message board and the steel post holding the large green exit sign — both sent over the embankment in a dramatic show of force. Chains were quickly attached to the board by New Enterprise crews to prevent it from falling further while officials scrambled to decide how to recover it.

Firefighters worked to clear the wreckage, though details on injuries were not immediately available.

Travelers are warned to expect ongoing delays as cleanup continues.

