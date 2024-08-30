Harrisburg Police were called to an active assault in the 100 block of Pine Street at 11 p.m.

Arriving officers were speaking with the residents of the apartment, Kyle and Chanise Burton, when they saw a dead woman inside, so "an investigastion was immediatley initiated," as stated in the police release, noting that "Detectives and forensics personnel responded to the apartment and continued the investigation throughout the night."

The investigation revealed that both Kyle and Chanise Burton were responsible for her death, according to the police

The pair have been charged with Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, as well as conspiracy for both offenses.

Court documents and a mugshot of Chanise were unavailable at the time of publishing.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.