Somerset County Sheriff Dustin Weir, 46, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors, according to Sunday’s release. A summons was mailed for Weir to appear for a preliminary arraignment and hearing.

Weir pressured the girl to join him in an aisle where condoms were displayed and tried to take her photo beside them, investigators explained. During the encounter, he allegedly made sexual comments and asked explicit questions about her personal experiences, including what he would do if he were her boyfriend.

The girl was volunteering at the December 2024 “Shop with a Cop” event, helping at a photo booth when Weir approached and told her to follow him. Although she wanted to stay at the booth, officials said she felt pressured to comply.

“The facts in this case outline lewd acts committed by a law enforcement leader who swore an oath to protect his community and set an example for fellow officers,” Attorney General Sunday said. “This type of conduct harms the image and reputation of law enforcement officers who spend their days making sacrifices to keep communities safe. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, regardless of occupation, title, or rank.”

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Alicia Werner. Authorities said the victim’s identity is being withheld to protect her privacy.

