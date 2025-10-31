Chemicals Pushed Into Drinking Water During Seneca Resources Waste Dumping: PA AG

Seneca Resources, LLC, faces 72 counts of violating the Solid Waste Management Act and 42 counts of violating the Clean Streams Law following recommendations from the 48th and 51st Statewide Investigating Grand Juries.

According to investigators, Seneca’s improper waste management practices continued despite repeated warnings from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). In one Cameron County case, a rupture allegedly led to a couple’s drinking water being contaminated.

“Every Pennsylvanian has a constitutional right to pure water, and these cases resulted in violations of those rights,” Sunday said. “In one example, a couple’s home — which they worked their entire lives to afford — was subjected to contaminated water. Such outcomes will not be tolerated.”

The charges involve operations in Lycoming, Tioga, Potter, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Jefferson, and Cameron Counties, where Seneca allegedly ignored DEP directives about unlawful waste disposal.

In Cameron County, Seneca is accused of flushing a spill area with unapproved water — a move that pushed more contaminants into surface and groundwater, investigators said. The company allegedly continued this practice even after being ordered by DEP to stop.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Franz.

